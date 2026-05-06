Pro-Palestinian supporters express solidarity with Thiago Avila and Saif Abu Keshek, calling for their immediate release

Rally held in Paris for release of Global Sumud Flotilla activists detained by Israel Pro-Palestinian supporters express solidarity with Thiago Avila and Saif Abu Keshek, calling for their immediate release

People gathered in a historic square in Paris on Tuesday to show their support for two activists from the Gaza-bound humanitarian Global Sumud Flotilla, Thiago Avila and Saif Abu Keshek, who were detained by Israel.

A group of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered in the French capital's Place de la Bastille, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as "We are all children of Gaza" and "There is only one solution: End the occupation."

The protesters expressed solidarity with Avila and Abu Keshek, calling for their immediate release.

Kinan, a member of the NGO Urgence Palestine, said in a speech: “We must continue to fight for the liberation of Palestine.”

He emphasized that the detention of the two activists by Israel is an issue that must be addressed, as it demonstrates how Israel treats activists mobilizing for Palestine without consequences.

Another protester, Anouar, told Anadolu that “we are here today to react to Israel’s barbarity.”

He said Muslims should stand united against Israel’s “barbarity,” adding: “Israel is violating all rights; it can do anything. It is not being punished.”

The Global Sumud Flotilla’s Spring 2026 mission, which aimed to break Israel’s blockade on the Gaza Strip and deliver essential humanitarian aid, was intercepted by Israeli forces late on April 29 off the coast of Crete.

Israeli forces intervened in international waters, attacking boats carrying activists approximately 600 nautical miles from Gaza and just a few miles off Greek territorial waters.

A total of 177 activists were detained and reportedly subjected to ill-treatment.

Reports said that Avila and Abu Keshek, who were not released and were forcibly taken to Israel, were subjected to severe physical abuse and death threats during interrogation.