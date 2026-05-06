Cole Tomas Allen accused of brandishing and discharging a weapon during alleged attempt to assassinate US president

White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect faces additional firearms charge Cole Tomas Allen accused of brandishing and discharging a weapon during alleged attempt to assassinate US president

Federal prosecutors have added a fourth count against the suspect in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, accusing him of using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

The new count alleges that on April 25, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen knowingly “used, carried, brandished, and discharged a firearm” in connection with the attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump and the assault of a federal officer.

Allen, from California, had already been charged with three federal counts, including attempted assassination of a US president, which is punishable by up to life in prison. The charges also include interstate transportation of a firearm and discharging a weapon during a crime of violence, the latter carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to be served consecutively.

Allen was apprehended after rushing a Secret Service checkpoint at the Washington Hilton hotel, where the annual event was taking place.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro had earlier indicated that further charges were likely as the investigation into the attack progressed.