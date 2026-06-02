Russia expands entry ban to include 5 British nationals for London's anti-Russian policies Moscow sanctions British journalists, analysts, business executives in response to UK support for Ukraine

Russia on Tuesday expanded its entry ban list to include five British nationals, citing "London's continued anti-Russian policies" and support for Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the move was in response to "provocative" anti-Russian rhetoric by British officials, the dissemination of false information about Russia and the UK's military assistance to Ukraine.

"The provocative anti-Russian rhetoric of British officials, the spread of insinuations about Russia, and London's practical steps to pump the Kyiv regime with weapons and military equipment demonstrate the UK's leadership's unabated determination to continue harsh systemic confrontation with our country," it said.

The ministry said the newly sanctioned individuals include journalists, analysts and business executives whom it accused of spreading misinformation about Russian domestic and foreign policies and advocating increased pressure on Moscow.

Also included are executives of British companies involved in recruiting personnel for projects in Ukraine, which Russia described as support for the Ukrainian government.

The Foreign Ministry urged London to abandon hostile actions against Russia and end support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government.

Moscow also warned that further efforts by British authorities to increase pressure on Russia or expand sanctions would face a decisive response.

Russia added that work on expanding its entry ban list in response to what it considers unfriendly actions by the UK would continue.