US sanctions rebel commanders in Democratic Republic of Congo for human rights abuses State Department targets senior commanders of FDLR, M23

The US on Tuesday imposed sanctions on senior commanders of two prominent armed groups operating in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo to address ongoing regional instability.

“The United States is taking further action to address threats to stability and prosperity in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo,” said State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

The designations target Gustave Kubwayo, a special operations commander for the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) militia, and John Imani Nzenze, intelligence chief for the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group.

The department accused the FDLR of carrying out ethnic violence, using child soldiers, and launching cross-border attacks.

It also linked the M23 to "serious human rights abuses" and killings of civilians.

Pigott said the Trump administration is "firmly committed" to the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity, the US facilitated Congo-Rwanda agreement signed last December, and the Doha Framework, the Qatar-mediated agreement between Kinshasa and the M23/AFC rebel coalition.