'Discussions are indeed taking place,' defense minister says after reports on US nuclear-sharing arrangements in Europe

Lithuania joins talks on expanded US nuclear sharing in Europe 'Discussions are indeed taking place,' defense minister says after reports on US nuclear-sharing arrangements in Europe

Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas stated on Tuesday that his government is involved in talks on possible US nuclear deployment in additional NATO member states across Europe, according to broadcaster LRT.

"Discussions are indeed taking place. I do not want to go into details at this point because they are classified, but discussions are ongoing and Lithuania is certainly not standing on the sidelines," Kaunas told reporters.

He noted that nuclear capabilities play a role in deterrence and security, adding that countries should strengthen their defense and independence.

Kaunas' statement came after the Financial Times reported earlier on Tuesday that several NATO countries on the alliance's eastern flank, including Poland and the Baltic states, could become part of an expanded US nuclear-sharing framework under discussions currently taking place within the alliance.

The discussions, which remain confidential and may not result in any policy changes, come amid concerns among European allies over the future of US military commitments on the continent under President Donald Trump's administration.

According to the report, US officials have signaled openness to deploying dual-capable aircraft to additional NATO members beyond the six countries currently participating in the alliance's nuclear-sharing program: Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Türkiye and the UK.

Countries on NATO's eastern flank, including Poland and some Baltic states, have expressed interest in hosting dual-capable aircraft bases, the report said.