On the costs of economic attrition: A look at the Russia-Ukraine War War has diminished economic prospects of both countries, with medium-term outlook appearing relatively gloomy. What commenced as rapid offensive in February 2022 has metamorphosed into military and economic war of attrition

The celebrated Chinese strategist Sun Tzu once said: "There is no instance of a nation benefiting from prolonged warfare” [1]. While I am not a military strategist and I have not investigated Sun Tzu’s broad claim, I am confident in asserting that there is little benefit from economic attrition, and few cases reflect this better than the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Russian economy in 2026

According to the central bank, since the start of the war in 2022, Russia’s annual inflation rate has averaged 8.6%; this compares to 8.4% in 2021. The bank forecasts that annual inflation will drop to 6.2% and 4.6% in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Russia’s economic growth has averaged 2.2% annually since 2022, compared to 5.9% in 2021. Growth is forecast to reach 0.6% and 1.3% in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate has averaged 3% since 2022, compared to 4.8% in 2021. The bank projects that Russia’s unemployment rate will be 2.2% and 2.5% in 2026 and 2027, respectively. The bank also notes a reduction in the country’s trade surplus since 2022, dropping from $173 billion in 2021 to $68 billion in 2025. It is forecast to drop further to $53 billion in 2027.

In sum, Russia’s central bank data reveal a country that has seen its growth diminish considerably since the start of the war. While inflation has been constrained (to a certain extent) by the bank’s restrictive monetary policy (Russia’s benchmark interest rate rose from 5.7% in 2021 to 19.2% in 2025), consumer prices remain high. The conspicuously low unemployment rate is more a reflection of severe labor-market shortages caused by the war. Hundreds of thousands of working-age men have been absorbed by military mobilization, while others have emigrated. In addition, there has been massive government spending on defense and military industries, leading to increased demand for factory workers. All else being equal, this labor shortage would force businesses to bid up wages to attract staff, thereby fueling inflation. In turn, non-defense sectors would struggle to compete, leading to more shortages in retail, healthcare, and other civilian industries [2].

The Ukrainian economy in 2026

The National Bank of Ukraine notes that since the start of the war, Ukraine’s year-on-year real GDP growth has decreased from 5.5% in 2023 to 1.8% in 2025. It forecasts that growth will remain at 1.8% in 2026. Meanwhile, between 2023 and 2025, the annual inflation rate averaged 8.4%, with the bank projecting an increase to 10% in 2026. The unemployment rate averaged 14.2% over that period, with the rate projected to drop to 10.2% in 2026. The country has also been running a current account deficit since 2023, and the bank projects a $16 billion trade deficit in 2026. Furthermore, the bank reveals that from 2023 to 2025, the consolidated budget deficit as a percent of GDP fluctuated between 20% and 30%, driven by the exceptionally high needs to sustain the defense industry and to reconstruct destroyed infrastructure responsible for the exorbitant deficit.

Therefore, Ukraine’s central bank portrays an economy that is struggling to finance high defense and infrastructural needs, as well as battling acute unemployment, slowing economic growth, and high inflation. The medium-term projections do not suggest that this situation will change in the near future [3].

Reflections on war, economic attrition and prosperity

What is evident is that the war has diminished the economic prospects of both countries, with the medium-term outlook appearing relatively gloomy. What commenced as a rapid offensive in February 2022 has metamorphosed into a military and economic war of attrition. It is noteworthy that Russia has recently focused many of its attacks on the city of Odesa, in an attempt to deprive Ukraine of access to the Black Sea and render the country ‘economically landlocked’. This would exacerbate Ukraine’s current account deficit, stymie its export capacity, and further curtail its growth. Moreover, Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil refineries are meant to aggravate the cost-of-living pressures Russians face while undermining Russia’s important oil and gas sector.

In conclusion, while one could argue that the Russian economy has not performed as badly as expected given the severity of the sanctions imposed on the country since 2022 and the multiple challenges it has experienced, it is evident that the war has undermined Russia’s economic potential. This economic attrition has sapped the country's ability to realize robust growth and fiscal stabilization. Equally, this reality is undermining Ukraine’s economic prospects. With that in mind, Thomas Jefferson’s famous words serve as a useful reminder on which to conclude: “The most successful war seldom pays for its losses” [4].

[1] http://www.goodreads.com/work/quotes/3200649

[2] https://www.cbr.ru/eng/statistics/ddkp/mo_br/

[3] https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/inflyatsiyniy-zvit-lipen-2026-roku

[4] https://www.azquotes.com/quotes/topics/cost-of-war.html

*Opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Anadolu.