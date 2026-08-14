France condemns Israeli occupiers’ seizure of Palestinian homes in West Bank

France on Friday condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the Israeli occupiers' seizure of several Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank village of Qusra.

"France condemns in the strongest possible terms the occupation by Israeli settlers of several Palestinian homes in the village of Al-Qusra in the West Bank, as well as the violence perpetrated against Palestinian civilians," a French Foreign Ministry statement said.

The statement called on Israeli authorities “to arrest and bring to justice the perpetrators of these acts.”

“As acts of violence committed by settlers multiply in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, France calls on the Israeli authorities to take all necessary measures to protect the Palestinian civilian population, as they are obligated to do under international law,” the ministry said.

France also reiterated “its condemnation of Israeli settlement policy,” warning that it “threatens the two-state solution and exacerbates tensions on the ground.”

Attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and their property have intensified across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, prompting Palestinian and international warnings over the growing seizure of land and homes and the displacement of residents.