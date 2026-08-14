Drivers, teams and officials can compete under national flags, with national symbols and anthems permitted

FIA lifts restrictions on Russian, Belarusian drivers Drivers, teams and officials can compete under national flags, with national symbols and anthems permitted

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) on Friday announced that it has lifted restrictions on Russian and Belarusian motorsport participants, allowing them to compete with their national flags, symbols and anthems.

"After consultation, the WMSC (World Motor Sport Council) decided that the FIA emergency measures shall be revised to lift the restrictions on the participation of Russian and Belarusian drivers, national teams, individual competitors and officials," the federation said in a statement.

The decision also lifted restrictions on "the display of their national symbols, colours, flags and anthems," it added.

The World Motor Sport Council had imposed the restrictions after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022.

Under the measures, Russian and Belarusian competitors were barred from displaying national symbols or playing their national anthems and were required to sign a commitment to neutrality.

The new decision reverses those measures.

"Russian and Belarusian drivers, national teams, individual competitors and officials are allowed to participate in international/zone competitions without any restrictions. The requirement of signing a commitment to neutrality no longer applies," the federation said.

"The display of Russian and Belarusian national symbols, colours, flags (uniform, equipment and car), and the playing of their anthems are permitted at international/zone competitions," it added.

The governing body said participation would remain subject to laws and regulations in host countries.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the participation of Russian and Belarusian drivers, competitors and officials in a given country remains subject to compliance with any applicable transnational, national and local laws," it said.

The federation said it would continue to monitor events in Ukraine and reserved the right to take further action, including measures needed to comply with applicable sanctions or contractual obligations.

The changes do not lift the ban on holding international motorsport events in Russia or Belarus.

Formula 1 terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter in March 2022, ending plans for future races in Russia.

Sochi Autodrom hosted the event from 2014 to 2021, while Igora Drive outside St. Petersburg had been due to take over in 2023.