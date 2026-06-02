Tunisian court sentences Ennahda leader Ghannouchi to life in prison Verdict issued in case linked to movement’s alleged secret apparatus

A Tunisian court on Tuesday sentenced Ennahda movement leader Rached Ghannouchi to life in prison in a case related to the movement’s alleged secret apparatus, according to Tunisia’s state news agency.

The criminal chamber that hears terrorism cases at the Tunis Court of First Instance handed down sentences ranging from 10 years in prison to life imprisonment in the case, a judicial source told the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP).

According to the source, the defendants were convicted of multiple charges, including forming and joining a “terrorist” organization, and other offenses under Tunisia’s counterterrorism law.

Ghannouchi, a former parliament speaker who has been detained since April 2023, was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years in prison, while his deputy, Ali Larayedh, received a 42-year prison sentence.

The court also sentenced several other defendants, including former security official Mustafa Khedher to life imprisonment plus 96 years in prison, while a number of others received sentences ranging from 10 to 50 years.

The court further ordered all defendants to remain under administrative supervision for five years after serving their sentences.

The case involves 35 defendants, including Ghannouchi, Larayedh and several former security officials.

The case was opened in early 2022 following a complaint filed by the public prosecutor and the defense team representing slain politicians Chokri Belaid and Mohamed Brahmi, who were killed in 2013.

Ennahda has repeatedly denied allegations related to the existence of a secret apparatus and has described judicial proceedings against its leaders as politically motivated.