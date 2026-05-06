'Enough of Trump and Netanyahu's endless wars,' says Bernie Sanders

US senator blames Trump, Netanyahu for prolonging deadly Middle East conflict 'Enough of Trump and Netanyahu's endless wars,' says Bernie Sanders

US Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prolonging a widening Middle East war.

According to figures shared by Sanders on the US social media platform X, approximately 3,375 people have been killed in Iran, with more than 26,500 wounded. In Lebanon, the death toll has reached 2,702, with 8,311 injured. Additional violence across Gulf states has left at least 28 dead and more than 289 wounded.

In Israel, Sanders reported 26 fatalities and 7,791 injuries, while the US has suffered 13 troop deaths and 381 wounded service members.

"Enough of Trump and Netanyahu's endless wars," Sanders wrote.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliation from Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad did not produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

