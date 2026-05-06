Agreement includes delivery of up to 48 KIZILELMA aircraft and local production facilities

Baykar signs first export deal for fighter drone with Indonesia Agreement includes delivery of up to 48 KIZILELMA aircraft and local production facilities

Turkish defense company Baykar signed the first export agreement for its Bayraktar KIZILELMA unmanned combat aircraft with Indonesia during the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul.

The agreement was signed at the Istanbul Expo Center during the exhibition organized by SAHA Istanbul.

Anadolu is serving as the event’s global communications partner, where multiple agreements are being signed between Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat and defense companies.

Speaking at the ceremony, SAHA Istanbul Chairman and Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar described the agreement as a historic deal for both Baykar and Türkiye’s defense industry.

Bayraktar said the Bayraktar TB2 has become the world’s most exported unmanned aerial vehicle system in its category and added that the company is advancing into unmanned fighter jet technology with Bayraktar KIZILELMA.

“Bayraktar KIZILELMA, one of the world’s first unmanned fighter jet technologies, made its first flight in 2022. Since then, intensive flight activities have continued,” he said.

Bayraktar said serial production activities were completed last year and that Baykar aims to place KIZILELMA into service for Türkiye this year.

He noted that Baykar signed agreements with Indonesia last year for the Bayraktar AKINCI and the Bayraktar TB2, making KIZILELMA the third Baykar platform included in defense cooperation with the country.

Norman Joesoef, chairman of Republikorp Group, welcomed the agreement and said the company looked forward to continuing cooperation between the two sides.

Separately at SAHA 2026, Turkish defense electronics company Aselsan signed two contracts with Indonesian authorities covering the use of Aselsan technologies by Indonesia’s military.

The agreements include unmanned naval vehicle payloads for the Indonesian Navy and mission-critical communication systems for the Indonesian Armed Forces.

ASELSAN Deputy General Manager Ozgur Taylan Sari and PT Republic Director Ivandry Febriando Sitepo signed the contracts at a ceremony attended by Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol.

Under the agreements, Aselsan’s domestically developed systems will be supplied to Indonesia.

