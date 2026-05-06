Türkiye signs procurement contract for homegrown KAAN fighter jet

Türkiye signed a procurement contract Wednesday for its domestically developed KAAN fighter jet, marking a major step in the country’s efforts to strengthen its air power with a next-generation combat aircraft.

The agreement was signed between Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat and Turkish Aerospace Industries during the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, where Anadolu is serving as the global communications partner.

The KAAN procurement contract was signed by Defense Industries Secretariat head Haluk Gorgun, Turkish Aerospace Industries Chairman Omer Cihad Vardan and CEO Mehmet Demiroglu.

Developed under Türkiye’s National Combat Aircraft program, KAAN is intended to replace F-16 Fighting Falcon jets that are expected to be gradually phased out of the Turkish Air Forces Command inventory beginning in the 2030s.

The aircraft is being developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries using domestic capabilities and is designed with features associated with next-generation fighter jets, including low observability, an internal weapons bay, high maneuverability, enhanced situational awareness and sensor fusion.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Gorgun said one of the key elements of SAHA 2026 was the signing of major procurement contracts in the defense sector.

“As part of the decisions taken by the Defense Industry Executive Committee, we have held signing ceremonies for many comprehensive projects, ranging from unmanned combat aircraft to our manned fighter jet, from various offensive systems to land vehicles and electronic warfare systems,” he said.

Gorgun said the projects reflected the commitment of personnel across Türkiye’s defense industry.

“We are proud to develop the products listed here locally and nationally, and to deliver them to our heroic security forces,” he said.

“Today is hopefully a new beginning. Our companies are aware of the responsibilities they have undertaken and will deliver these products as quickly as possible,” he added.