Israeli army launched air, artillery attacks on eastern, southern Lebanon on 1st day of Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, Lebanese state media says

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill at least 2 early Wednesday Israeli army launched air, artillery attacks on eastern, southern Lebanon on 1st day of Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, Lebanese state media says

Two people were killed and another was wounded early Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon's southern Tyre district on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.

The Israeli army launched air and artillery attacks on eastern and southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency.

The outlet said Israeli warplanes bombed various towns in eastern and southern Lebanon, including the Baalbek and the al-Zahrani regions.

Since March 2, the Israeli army has launched intense air strikes on Lebanon, killing at least 3,213 people, according to the latest Lebanese official figures.

The strikes come in violation of a US-mediated ceasefire agreement that took effect on April 17 and was later extended through early July.