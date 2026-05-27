Court's decision followed request from Netanyahu to cancel Wednesday's hearing, arguing he was engaged in 'security and diplomatic matters,' Israeli media reports

Israeli court cancels Netanyahu's corruption trial hearing Court's decision followed request from Netanyahu to cancel Wednesday's hearing, arguing he was engaged in 'security and diplomatic matters,' Israeli media reports

An Israeli court agreed to cancel Wednesday’s scheduled hearing for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s testimony in his corruption trial, Israeli media reported.

The court's decision followed a request from Netanyahu to cancel Wednesday's hearing, saying he had been engaged in "security and diplomatic matters," according to Times of Israel.

The Israeli premier faces charges of corruption, bribery, and breach of trust in three cases, for which indictments were filed back in 2019.

Besides the corruption charges, Netanyahu has been wanted by the International Criminal Court since 2024 for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.



Israel killed more than 72,000 people in the enclave over a two-year period starting in October 2023.