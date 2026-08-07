Talks focus on Aselsan's activities in Uzbekistan, ongoing projects and future cooperation opportunities

Turkish defense firm Aselsan, Uzbekistan discuss defense industry cooperation Talks focus on Aselsan's activities in Uzbekistan, ongoing projects and future cooperation opportunities

Turkish defense company Aselsan and Uzbekistan's Defense Industry Agency discussed ongoing projects and potential areas of future cooperation, the company's CEO said Friday.

Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol said he hosted Mansur Ibodullaev, head of Uzbekistan's Defense Industry Agency, at the company's facilities.

"During our meeting, we discussed the activities carried out by our Aselsan Uzbekistan office in the region, our current projects and future cooperation opportunities," Akyol said on US social media platform X.

Akyol said Aselsan would continue to strengthen cooperation based on mutual trust with friendly and brotherly countries.

Founded in 1975, Aselsan is Türkiye's largest defense electronics company, developing systems in areas including air defense, radar, electronic warfare, communications, avionics, electro-optics and command and control.