EU moves IRIS2 satellite project into full-scale deployment

The European Commission on Friday signed an implementation agreement with the SpaceRISE consortium to accelerate the deployment of the European Union's IRIS2 secure satellite constellation, expanding the planned network from 282 to 348 satellites.

The agreement concludes negotiations launched in January 2026 and moves the flagship EU space program from the planning stage to full-scale deployment, with the first satellite launches scheduled for 2029.

Under the revised plan, the constellation will include 330 satellites in low Earth orbit and 18 in medium Earth orbit, alongside optional elements designed to support specific missions.

The bloc said the expanded system includes an additional layer of 66 satellites to strengthen defense, security and emergency response capabilities in light of the evolving security environment.

According to the EU Commission, the reinforcement will increase the capacity of secure governmental communications by 60% within the EU and by 54% globally, while improving Europe's ability to support critical operations during crises.

Once operational, IRIS2 will provide secure and resilient communications services for EU governments, defense and security authorities, and emergency services across Europe.

The network will also serve participating countries, including Norway and Iceland.

The bloc said the accelerated deployment and expanded capacity will require additional funding from the EU budget for the 2028-2034 period, as well as contributions from member states and participating third countries.

Poland has committed €656 million ($756 million) to the project, Hungary has committed 500 million ($576 million), while Spain has announced planned investments of between €1.6 billion ($1.8 billion) and €2 billion ($2.3 billion).

Additional national contributions are under discussion.