6 systems, including high-power lasers, autonomous mid-air interceptors, anti-drone weapons against swarms unveiled at premier defense event in Istanbul

Turkish defense company Aselsan debuts new counter-drone, electronic warfare systems at SAHA 2026 6 systems, including high-power lasers, autonomous mid-air interceptors, anti-drone weapons against swarms unveiled at premier defense event in Istanbul

Turkish defense company Aselsan unveiled new electronic warfare and drone hunter systems designed to enhance Türkiye’s multi-layered “Steel Dome” air defense network at the global defense and aerospace expo SAHA 2026 in Istanbul.

CEO Ahmet Akyol said that the systems are entering mass production to address an evolving landscape of asymmetric aerial threats.

Aselsan introduced the Koral mobile radar platform, capable of detecting and jamming enemy aircraft radars from hundreds of kilometers away, operating alongside tactical communications; and the electronic warfare system, Ilgar 3-LT, capable of blocking or deceiving enemy radio frequencies.

The upgraded autonomous system Ejderha 210 is also displayed. The system uses an antenna to fire high-power microwaves to neutralize drone swarms.

The Gokberk 10 laser weapon system being displayed at SAHA 2026 uses a 10-kilowatt laser for precision defense in urban areas or military bases where avoiding collateral damage is key.

The expo, which Anadolu serves as the global communication partner, also saw the introduction of two new kinetic interception tools by Aselsan.

The Gokalp drone hunting drone can autonomously track and physically ram kamikaze drones in mid-air.

The Migfer self-defense interception system was debuted, providing localized protection for tanks and armored vehicles via automated sensors to shoot incoming FPV drones at short ranges.

Turkish defense minister Yasar Guler said Aselsan’s offerings will be used by the Turkish Armed Forces.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim

