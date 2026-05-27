- Spokesman says discounted Russian gas supplies to Armenia are form of Moscow's assistance

Kremlin warns Armenia's EU integration push incompatible with EAEU membership - Spokesman says discounted Russian gas supplies to Armenia are form of Moscow's assistance

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Armenia’s course toward integration with the EU is incompatible with continued membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said that the issue will complicate discussions at upcoming EAEU meetings in the Kazakh capital Astana.

“Armenia is taking a course toward integration with another bloc. These are mutually exclusive processes,” Peskov told reporters.

The issue will feature prominently during EAEU talks scheduled alongside the Eurasian Economic Forum this week, he added.

“The agenda is not simple,” he said. “In addition to integration-related topics, there is also the difficult situation surrounding Armenia.”

Peskov noted that Armenia had already adopted legislation legally obliging the government and state institutions to orient themselves toward European integration, making the issue unavoidable during discussions among EAEU leaders.

“At the same time, it cannot be said that this summit will decide Armenia’s fate,” he added, stressing that Yerevan would continue participating in EAEU activities for now.

Peskov emphasized that Armenia has significantly benefited from Eurasian integration, pointing to steady annual GDP growth since joining the bloc.

“We can clearly see the dividends Armenia receives from membership in the EAEU. This has meant several percentage points of GDP growth annually,” he said. “Whether the EU can provide the same is for Armenians themselves to decide.”

Peskov noted that EU membership for many states is becoming "an unfulfilled dream."

"Of course, no one can beg Armenia, especially since they have already legally oriented themselves toward this. But, of course, some explanations will be needed."

He also emphasized that Russia’s priority remains preserving the effectiveness of Eurasian integration.

“For us, the main thing is that the actions of any country do not harm our integration process. This integration is our absolute priority,” Peskov said.

Commenting on energy cooperation, the Kremlin spokesman described discounted Russian gas supplies to Armenia as a form of Russian assistance.

“A discount always comes at someone’s expense. The benefits Armenia receives are provided at Russia’s expense. This is our contribution to Armenia’s development,” he said, calling Armenia a “brotherly country.”

Peskov added that Moscow was not currently discussing the cancellation of preferential gas arrangements and said such questions should be directed to Gazprom.

The comments came after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a campaign event that the Armenian authorities are not afraid of rising raw material prices in the event of deteriorating ties with Russia, because they hope to become rich by turning the country into a "global crossroad."

Peskov also said no contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pashinyan were currently planned.

In a separate statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow warned Yerevan that if Armenia continues the process of joining the EU, Russia will suspend agreements on the supply of gas, petroleum products, and diamonds to the republic.

Turning to Putin's visit to Kazakhstan, the official said the second state visit in two years was "a sign of the exceptionally close relationship" between Moscow and Astana.

“This is one of our closest partners and allies,” Peskov said. “The relationship is comprehensive, substantive, and mutually beneficial.”

He added that the personal rapport between Putin and Tokayev allows both leaders to discuss sensitive issues “constructively and frankly."