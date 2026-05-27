Russia, China deepen legal cooperation with new memorandum New Russia-China legal cooperation deal includes digitalization artificial intelligence in law enforcement

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday that its chief, Alexander Gutsan, and Chinese Justice Minister He Rong signed a memorandum aimed at deepening the legal cooperation between the two countries.

The signing ceremony for the memorandum of cooperation between the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Justice of the People’s Republic of China took place in Beijing following a meeting between two officials, the office said in a statement.

“Strengthening bilateral contacts, effective work within existing mechanisms of interaction and establishing direct channels of communication play an important role in this,” Gutsan said, noting that the memorandum on cooperation had been prepared for that purpose.

According to Gutsan, the document provides for the exchange of information on a broad range of issues, as well as mutual visits, consultations, and joint research initiatives.

“It is important that we agreed to coordinate positions and our actions on multilateral international platforms,” he added.

As a next step in developing bilateral mechanisms, the Russian prosecutor general proposed drafting a joint cooperation program that would combine efforts in key areas, including combating transnational crime, digitalization in law enforcement, and the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies.

Gutsan also expressed confidence that involving departmental educational institutions and their research capabilities would contribute to achieving “high results.”