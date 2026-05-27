Shoygu warns nuclear weapons could appear in Australia due to AUKUS partnership Russian security council secretary says Japan, South Korea preparing to host US nuclear weapons

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoygu on Wednesday warned that nuclear weapons could eventually appear on Australian territory due to Canberra’s participation in the AUKUS security partnership with the US and Britain.

Speaking at the sixth round of consultations between Russia and ASEAN senior security officials, held as part of the International Security Forum in Russia’s Moscow region, Shoygu said Washington was increasing the capabilities of its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to Shoygu, the Us is relying on regional alliances, primarily on AUKUS -- a trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK, and the US established in September 2021.

“Washington is building up the capabilities of its armed forces grouping in the Asia-Pacific region and is placing emphasis on developing the potential of regional allies within newly created military-political alliances,” Shoygu said.

According to him, Japan and South Korea are preparing to host US nuclear weapons, which he said would have consequences for regional security.

“Japan and the Republic of Korea are preparing to deploy American nuclear weapons on their territory, with all the ensuing consequences for regional security,” Shoygu stated. “Such weapons may also appear on Australian territory due to its participation in the AUKUS partnership.”

The official also expressed “serious concern” over what he described as “Washington’s categorical rejection” of a Russian initiative aimed at preserving elements of the New START treaty through voluntary mutual restrictions following the agreement’s suspension.

The New START Treaty is a 2010 US-Russia treaty limiting both sides to 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads and 700 delivery systems. Expired in February 2026, it is the last remaining nuclear arms control agreement between the two countries.

According to him, the US had chosen a path aimed at “complete freedom of action,” including the possibility of increasing its nuclear arsenal beyond New START Treaty limits and resuming nuclear tests.

