Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for state visit Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met Russian counterpart in Astana

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Kazakh capital of Astana for a state visit, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

The Russian leader was met personally by Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev, it said in a statement.

The meeting will be the 39th between the current leaders of Russia and Kazakhstan.

Putin's visit is special because, contrary to protocol, it is already the second state visit of a single presidential term.

From the airport, Putin and Tokayev are expected to head to the residence of the Kazakh leader, the Kedrovy Dom, or the Cedar House, where they will have a private conversation over lunch.

