US strikes alleged drug-smuggling vessel in Eastern Pacific, killing 2 - ‘No US military forces were harmed,’ says SOUTHCOM

The US military struck an alleged drug trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific on Wednesday, killing two people, said the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," it said on the US social media platform X.

"Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No US military forces were harmed," it added.

The incident is part of a broader military campaign targeting alleged drug-running boats in the region that has killed at least 194 people since last September.

Legal experts and rights groups have warned that the strikes are illegal under international law and could amount to extrajudicial killings, arguing they appear to target civilians.