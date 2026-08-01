At least 10 injured in strike on residential building in Nuseirat refugee camp, 4 others wounded in northern Gaza City

Israeli strikes against Gaza kill 2 Palestinians, others injured At least 10 injured in strike on residential building in Nuseirat refugee camp, 4 others wounded in northern Gaza City

Israeli strikes killed two Palestinians and injured dozens Friday across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

In Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, Mahmoud Mohammed Fatayer, 33, died from wounds sustained in an Israeli strike on Abu Arif Street, medical sources and witnesses told Anadolu.

Mohammed Abdel Nasser al-Khatib, 38, was also killed after an Israeli strike targeted him on Salah al-Din Street, northeast of Deir al-Balah, according to a medical source at the Shuhadaa Al-Aqsa Hospital.

Two Palestinians were injured, one critically, when an Israeli drone targeted a group of civilians on Abu Arif Street, said the source.

Meanwhile, 10 Palestinians were injured when an Israeli airstrike hit a residential building east of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to the Al-Awda Hospital.

Sources said Israeli warplanes destroyed a multi-story building belonging to the Al-Hawajri family after Israeli intelligence warned residents by phone to evacuate the area.

Another Israeli strike destroyed a home belonging to a family in the south of Deir al-Balah, injuring several Palestinians, said medical sources.

In Khan Younis in southern Gaza, several Palestinians were injured, some critically, when an Israeli drone struck a group of civilians in the Al-Maslah area west of the city.

Two others suffered moderate injuries after Israeli military vehicles opened fire near the Al-Alam and Abu Hamid roundabouts, according to a medical source.

Four Palestinians were also injured in an Israeli strike on the Al-Saftawi neighborhood in northern Gaza City.

A woman and a child were injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting civilians northwest of Gaza City early Friday, while two Palestinians were separately injured in Israeli quadcopter fire in Jabalia and Gaza City.

Earlier Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, with Israeli forces set to withdraw in phases as the process advances.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued daily attacks across Gaza, killing 1,209 Palestinians and injuring 3,943 others, most of them women and children, while causing widespread destruction.

With US support, Israel launched a genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, killing more than 73,000 Palestinians and injuring over 174,000, most of them women and children, while destroying about 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.