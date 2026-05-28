Head of Iranian parliamentary commission says Trump alternates between threats and calls for an agreement to escape 'strategic deadlock'

Iran will not yield on uranium, Hormuz red lines under Trump pressure: Senior lawmaker Head of Iranian parliamentary commission says Trump alternates between threats and calls for an agreement to escape 'strategic deadlock'

Iran will not retreat from its “red lines” under pressure from US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, a senior Iranian lawmaker said late Wednesday.

Ibrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said Iran’s red lines include the right to enrich uranium, possession of enriched uranium, authority over the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of sanctions.

In a post on the US social media platform X, Azizi stressed that Trump’s rhetoric would not push Iran back from its red lines.

He added that Trump, “seeking a way out of this strategic deadlock,” alternates between issuing threats and appealing for an agreement.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation and was later extended by Trump indefinitely.