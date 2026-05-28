Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: May 28, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Thursday, including renewed tensions between the US and Iran, the US restoring sanctions against UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese and Muslims marking the first day of Eid al-Adha.

TOP STORIES

US carries out new airstrikes in southern Iran: Official

The US conducted another round of airstrikes in southern Iran, shooting down four Iranian one-way attack drones that posed a threat near the Strait of Hormuz, a US official confirmed to Anadolu.

"U.S. forces also struck an Iranian ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth drone," the official, on condition of anonymity, said Wednesday.

"These actions were measured, purely defensive, and intended to maintain the ceasefire," the official added.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it targeted US airbase in Kuwait

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted a US airbase in Kuwait in response to an American aerial strike near Bandar Abbas Airport in southern Iran.

According to Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the IRGC said the retaliatory strike came at 4.50 am (0120GMT), hours after what it described as a US assault on a point near the port city's airport using aerial projectiles.

"This response is a serious warning so that the enemy knows that aggression will not go unanswered, and if repeated, our response will be more decisive," it said.

US restores sanctions on UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese

The US has restored sanctions against UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese, days after removing her designation due to a court order.

An update on the Treasury Department's website on Wednesday showed Albanese had been re-added to the Specially Designated Nationals list.

Muslims across world celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims around the world marked the first day of Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, one of Islam’s major religious holidays.

The holiday honors Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to God and his readiness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience. Muslims observe the occasion through prayers, meals, charitable giving and gatherings with loved ones.

NEWS IN BRIEF



The US Treasury Department sanctioned Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority, accusing it of acting as an extortion arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) by forcing commercial vessels to pay tolls for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US military struck an alleged drug trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing two people, said the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

US President Donald Trump expressed support for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his ruling Civil Contract party ahead of crucial parliamentary elections, praising him as a leader who shares his vision of peace and prosperity for the South Caucasus.

The Israeli army said two soldiers were injured during an operation in southern Lebanon.

Representatives of the international Board of Peace, established under a US-backed initiative led by President Donald Trump, are expected to enter the Gaza Strip in the coming days for the first time since the body’s establishment earlier this year.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said he has ordered the Foreign Ministry to send a formal diplomatic protest note to Washington over the suicide last year of a Colombian while in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Cuba is "in a lot of trouble" amid soaring tensions with the US.

France summoned Russia’s ambassador following what it called "last weekend's massive strikes" on Ukraine as well as "unacceptable threats” against Ukrainian civilians and foreign diplomats.

China’s Foreign Ministry reiterated Beijing’s stance on sovereignty and non-interference, criticized “small circles and blocs” in the Asia-Pacific, and highlighted the first Hong Kong astronaut’s participation in China’s space station program.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the coming weeks would be "important" to take “decisive steps forward” in Ukraine's EU accession process.

The number of suspected Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed 1,000 amid a surge across eastern provinces, according to a situation report released by the Health Ministry.

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan visited Pyongyang from Tuesday to Wednesday at the invitation of North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, said the Singaporean Foreign Ministry.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Brent crude trades under $100 per barrel amid mixed market signals

Oil prices fell as uncertainties surrounding negotiations between Iran and the US and rising tensions weakened expectations for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $94.94 per barrel at 09.50 a.m. local time (0650 GMT), down around 1.76% from the previous close of $96.67.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude decreased about 2.38% to $91.70 per barrel, compared with $93.89 in the previous session.