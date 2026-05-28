Treasury Department accuses body of IRGC links and forcing vessels to pay tolls for passage through key oil shipping chokepoint

US sanctions Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority Treasury Department accuses body of IRGC links and forcing vessels to pay tolls for passage through key oil shipping chokepoint

The US Treasury Department sanctioned Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority, accusing it of acting as an extortion arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) by forcing commercial vessels to pay tolls for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The department said in a statement Wednesday that the body forces vessels to pay "illegitimate tolls" and submit "sensitive" information in exchange for safe passage through the strait, with funds funneled directly to the IRGC.

"The Iranian military's latest attempt to extort global maritime trade is proof that (Operation) Economic Fury has left the regime desperate for cash," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Treasury warned that any person or entity cooperating with the authority — including through toll payments made via fiat currency, digital assets, offsets, informal swaps, or other in-kind payments — may be exposed to US sanctions risk.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation and was later extended by US President Donald Trump.

The Strait of Hormuz has been at the center of rising tensions since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran, which has caused a disruption in regional energy flows and driven up global oil prices.

Around 20% of global oil supply passes through the strait daily, and heightened insecurity has pushed up both shipping and insurance costs.