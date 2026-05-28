Kuwaiti air defenses responding to 'hostile missile and drone threats': Military Kuwaiti Armed Forces urge public to follow safety instructions as air defense systems intercept 'hostile' targets

Kuwait's air defenses are currently responding to "hostile" missile and drone threats, the Kuwaiti Armed Forces announced early Thursday, as the region remains on edge amid a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran.

"Any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets," the military said in a statement.

The public was urged to follow safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and US allies in the Gulf and closed the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect on April 8 and was later extended indefinitely by President Donald Trump.