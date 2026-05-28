Group says its fighters forced Israeli troops to retreat in south Lebanon after close-range clashes

Hezbollah says it carried out 37 attacks targeting Israeli forces, Iron Dome launcher Group says its fighters forced Israeli troops to retreat in south Lebanon after close-range clashes

Hezbollah announced Thursday that it carried out 37 attacks targeting Israeli forces and military positions in southern Lebanon and northern Israel over the past 24 hours, saying the operations were conducted in defense of Lebanon and in response to Israeli ceasefire violations.

The attacks included explosive drone strikes, rocket barrages and anti-tank missile fire targeting Israeli troop gatherings, military vehicles and military sites in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

The Lebanese group said it targeted an Iron Dome platform at the Jal al-Allam military site in northern Israel with explosive drones and struck several Merkava tanks and military engineering vehicles.

The group also said its fighters engaged Israeli forces at close range in Zawtar al-Sharqiya, forcing them to retreat before Israeli forces launched heavy bombardment in the area.

Hezbollah added that one drone attack targeted Israeli soldiers at the Galilee Forest camp in northern Israel, while another struck a tent housing Israeli troops in Naqoura.

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting an expanded offensive on Lebanon, killing more than 3,200 people, injuring over 9,600 and displacing over 1.6 million, according to official figures.

The Israeli army has continued its daily attacks despite a US-mediated ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended to early July.