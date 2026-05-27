London, Warsaw commit to deepen cooperation in international security, foreign policy, 'in order to support international peace and security'

UK, Poland sign treaty to enhance security, defense cooperation London, Warsaw commit to deepen cooperation in international security, foreign policy, 'in order to support international peace and security'

Britain and Poland on Wednesday signed a security and defense partnership treaty meant to enhance bilateral ties in those areas as well as cooperation over energy and economic security.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk signed the agreement following talks in London.

The deal aims to enhance cooperation on foreign and security policy, defense, and security including national and economic security as well as energy and climate security cooperation.

In the treaty, the parties reaffirmed their intention to strengthen close cooperation in security and defense as well as preparing for the challenges facing both states and Europe as a whole.

In the text of the treaty, London and Warsaw called Russia the "most significant long term threat" to European security and expressed the need to counter its "malign actions."

They declared their determination “to overcome these challenges by deepening their close co-operation as European neighbours and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Allies on the basis of the strong ties that connect their States, peoples and governments and their shared history, values and interests."

Under the treaty, the UK and Poland also reaffirmed their "ironclad commitment" to NATO as the bedrock of their security, and the foundation of collective defense of the Euro-Atlantic area as well as reaffirming their commitment to European unity and responsibility in matters of security and defense.

They committed to deepen cooperation in international security and foreign policy in order to support international peace and security.

The parties, building on a 2017 treaty and 2023 joint declaration, agreed to deepen their cooperation in defense, with the aims of strengthening the security of the Euro-Atlantic region, recognizing that regional security is inseparable from the security of both parties.

Recognizing the mutually reinforcing benefits of ensuring security of supply for national programs and creating a reliable pipeline of orders for defense companies, both countries committed to greater alignment of defense industrial and export strategies, allowing for future partnerships.

"Long live the Polish-British alliance! The Northolt Treaty has been signed," Tusk wrote on the US social media company X following the treaty’s signing.

Starmer's Office also said: "Today’s treaty strengthens our cooperation, boosts joint capabilities, and reinforces our commitment to NATO. Standing together, we are secure at home and strong abroad."

