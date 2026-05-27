Polish prosecutors charge suspect over 2 incidents linked to wave of false emergency reports Charges follow series of false alerts that prompted emergency responses at private addresses associated with opposition circles

Prosecutors say probe remains ongoing and further charges have not been ruled out

Polish prosecutors on Wednesday charged one suspect over two incidents linked to a wave of false emergency reports that triggered interventions at locations connected to opposition figures and conservative media, opening a wider investigation into whether the incidents formed part of a coordinated intimidation campaign rather than isolated hoaxes.

The latest development follows a series of false alerts beginning in mid-May that prompted emergency responses at private addresses and public locations associated with opposition circles. Prosecutors said one of the charges relates to an incident involving conservative broadcaster TV Republika, while another concerns a false report of danger at the residence of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party. Investigators added that other incidents remain under examination, including one involving the family of President Karol Nawrocki, where no charges have yet been brought.

According to prosecutors, several of the alerts had a “cascade” character, suggesting repeated or linked notifications designed to increase the likelihood of emergency intervention, and the inquiry is working to establish whether additional participants were involved. Two men have been detained so far. One, arrested on May 20, is accused of generating false alerts directed at dozens of public institutions and has been remanded in custody for three months. A second suspect, detained four days later, is alleged to have coordinated a broader group and participated in multiple incidents. Prosecutors said both provided statements and one partially admitted to the allegations.

The investigation has gained political sensitivity because the targets cut across institutions and figures already embedded in Poland’s highly polarized public sphere. Recent incidents included emergency services forcing entry into an apartment linked to Nawrocki’s family after receiving reports of fire and danger to children. Authorities later found no threat. Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened a government security meeting afterwards and described the incidents as “provocations” requiring an intensified response.

Deputy Interior Minister Czeslaw Mroczek defended the emergency response, arguing that services cannot afford to assume reports are false where there is a possible threat to life. Officials noted that Poland receives large numbers of emergency reports annually and responders are legally obliged to act quickly even when malicious intent later emerges.

Polish authorities have not publicly attributed responsibility beyond those detained, but officials say they are analyzing links between incidents, methods used, and whether the alerts required coordination beyond individual actors. Some Polish reporting has suggested investigators are also examining broader hypotheses about organization and external inspiration, though no official conclusions have been announced.

The case also highlights a newer form of political pressure seen across democracies: low-cost disruption through emergency systems. In Poland’s already tense political environment, shaped by prolonged conflict between the governing coalition and PiS, even apparently minor acts can rapidly acquire wider political meaning.

Prosecutors say the investigation remains open and further charges have not been ruled out.

