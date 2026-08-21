13-year-old boy injured by Israeli gunfire directed toward school sheltering displaced people in Beit Lahia

Palestinian child dies of wounds from Israeli attack in Gaza 13-year-old boy injured by Israeli gunfire directed toward school sheltering displaced people in Beit Lahia

A Palestinian child died Thursday from wounds sustained in an Israeli attack, while two other Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire and shelling targeting separate areas of the Gaza Strip.

The attacks came amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025.

A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City told Anadolu that Ahmed Ramzi Aql, 13, died from injuries he suffered when the Israeli army opened fire toward a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

He arrived at a hospital in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries, the source said.

Israeli artillery also fired shells toward areas north and west of Beit Lahia.

In southern Gaza, an Anadolu correspondent quoted a medical source at Nasser Hospital as saying that a young man and a girl were injured by Israeli army fire targeting tents for displaced people in the Batn al-Samin area in central Khan Younis.

Israeli vehicles also opened fire toward areas east and south of Khan Younis, while artillery shelling hit areas east of the city and Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

According to the latest figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement since October 2025 have killed 1,283 Palestinians and injured 4,248 others.

The agreement was reached to end Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza which began on Oct. 8, 2023 with US support, but Israel later continued it in multiple forms.

