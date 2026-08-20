Ecuadorian diplomat warns of 'council paralysis' as global body fails to keep pace with world population growth

Newly announced UN chief candidate Baki calls for Security Council reform Ecuadorian diplomat warns of 'council paralysis' as global body fails to keep pace with world population growth

Ivonne Baki, a newly announced candidate for the position of UN secretary-general, on Thursday criticized the current structure of the Security Council, arguing it has failed to adapt to a world population that has expanded 40-fold since World War II.

“It's the primary reason the council so frequently collapses into deadlock, never agreeing,” Baki, 75, said during an informal discussion at the General Assembly, the main policymaking organ of the UN, The National reported.

She noted that while continents with declining population shares retain permanent seats, Africa remains without permanent representation despite being the fastest-growing region, a disparity she claims leads to "council paralysis."

Baki, an Ecuadorian diplomat who has served as a Cabinet minister and ambassador to France, Qatar and the US, has previously acknowledged her friendship with US President Donald Trump and told Ecuadorian radio that her candidacy has received support from Washington.

The candidate emphasized that her leadership would extend beyond administrative duties in New York. She pledged to work "not just at the desk ... but in war zones, in areas of tension" to achieve measurable results.

Baki also criticized the lack of women involved in high-level efforts to resolve the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, asserting that female perspectives are essential for reaching diplomatic compromises.

She expressed an intent to utilize the authority of the secretary-general to build peace across more than 60 active state-level conflicts, tracing her commitment to peacemaking to her experiences living through the Lebanese civil war more than 40 years ago.

Race for leadership

Pacific island nation Tonga formally submitted Baki’s nomination to the General Assembly on Tuesday. She is the eighth candidate in the race to succeed Antonio Guterres next year.

Baki joins a diverse field of nominees including Rafael Grossi of Argentina, former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, and former Senegalese President Macky Sall. Baki is the second candidate from Ecuador, alongside former foreign and defense minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa.

Baki highlighted her unique position to renew the foundational promises of the UN Charter as the only candidate whose heritage bridges Latin America and the Middle East. "I stand ready to bring outside perspectives, fresh ideas, new talent, and an unyielding commitment to shift the world body away from a focus on process and move instead toward achieving real, measurable results," she said in a statement on Tuesday.

A selection procedure for the incoming secretary-general commenced on Nov. 25, 2025 and the new leader is scheduled to begin their term on Jan. 1, 2027.

