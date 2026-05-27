Hamas says senior Al-Qassam commander Mohammed Awda killed in Israeli strike Israeli military had earlier claimed Awda was recently selected to lead armed wing

Hamas announced Wednesday the killing of Mohammed Awda, a senior figure in its armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, following an Israeli strike in Gaza City.

In a statement, Hamas said Awda was killed Tuesday evening along with his wife and two sons in an Israeli strike targeting a residential building.

The group has described Awda as a “senior Qassam commander” and said he belonged to the “first generation that laid the foundation for armed and militant resistance operations.”

Earlier Wednesday, the Israeli army said it had killed Awda in a strike in northern Gaza, alleging that he had recently been selected as the new commander of Hamas’ armed wing.

Israeli media also reported speculation that Awda had been appointed to the position following the recent killing of Izz al-Din al-Haddad.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz also said the army had targeted Awda in an airstrike in Gaza City.

The Israeli statements followed heavy bombardment in a densely populated area of central Gaza City on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

