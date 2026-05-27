Draft US-Iran deal includes Hormuz coordination with Oman: Iranian media

Under draft deal, Iran would commit to returning number of commercial ships going through strait to pre-tension levels within a month, according to state media

US-Iran draft deal includes Tehran-Oman cooperation to manage Hormuz shipping: Iranian state media Under draft deal, Iran would commit to returning number of commercial ships going through strait to pre-tension levels within a month, according to state media

A draft of a possible deal between Iran and the US includes cooperation between Tehran and Oman to manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, said Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, which said it had obtained the deal.

Iran would commit to returning the number of commercial ships going through the strait to pre-tension levels within a month, according to the draft, Iran's Mizan news agency cited the broadcaster as reporting on Wednesday, adding that military vessels are not covered by the agreement.

Under the deal, the US would lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the report.

Washington has also "pledged to withdraw its military forces from Iran's periphery," it stated, adding that "whether this clause includes forces deployed to the region or forces residing in bases requires negotiation."

“If a final agreement is reached within a 60-day period, this agreement will be approved in the form of a binding UN Security Council resolution," it said.

An agreement has not yet been finalized and "no step will be taken by Iran without tangible verification," the report added.

Regional tensions boiled over on Feb. 28 when the US and Israel launched surprise attacks on Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate with barrages of drones and missiles that hit targets across the region as Tehran shuttered the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement.

US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely while maintaining a blockade on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the strategic waterway, and periodically saying a peace deal was close.

