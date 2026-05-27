Despite official ceasefire, Israeli army continues to carry out intensive airstrikes in Lebanon, having killed at least 3,269 people since March 2

Lebanese army says Israeli airstrikes across country killed 2 soldiers Despite official ceasefire, Israeli army continues to carry out intensive airstrikes in Lebanon, having killed at least 3,269 people since March 2

The Lebanese Army said Wednesday that two of its soldiers were killed in separate Israeli airstrikes in eastern and southern Lebanon over the last 24 hours in Israel’s latest ceasefire violations.

On the US social media platform X, the army said a military unit retrieved the body of a soldier who was killed on Tuesday in an Israeli strike targeting the area near his position close to Qaraoun Lake Dam in eastern Lebanon’s western Bekaa region.

The army added that the region had been subjected to multiple Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday, killing the soldier as well as several paramedics on a humanitarian mission to evacuate him.

Separately, another Lebanese soldier was killed in an Israeli strike on the Kfarman-Khardali road linking the town of Kfarman in Nabatieh to the Khardali area in southern Lebanon, said the army.

In intensive airstrikes in Lebanon, since March 2 the Israeli army has killed at least 3,269 people, according to official Lebanese figures.

The strikes come despite a US-mediated ceasefire agreement that took effect on April 17 and was later extended through early July.