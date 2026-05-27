Pam Bondi, who departed her role last month, will serve on Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, according to Axios

Trump appoints former Attorney General Bondi to White House AI panel: Report Pam Bondi, who departed her role last month, will serve on Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, according to Axios

US President Donald Trump has appointed former Attorney General Pam Bondi to a key White House advisory panel focused on artificial intelligence (AI) policy, Axios reported Tuesday.

Bondi, who departed her role last month, will serve on the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), said the news site.

According to the report, Bondi’s role on the council will involve helping coordinate between federal officials and the technology leaders serving on the panel as the administration develops AI-related policy initiatives.

Axios also reported that Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after leaving the Justice Department. A source familiar with the matter told the outlet that she has undergone treatment and is currently recovering.

Last month, Trump announced the removal of Bondi, saying she will be transitioning to "a much needed and important new job" in the private sector.