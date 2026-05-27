Trump postpones Camp David Cabinet meeting over weather concerns

US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that his administration’s planned Cabinet trip to Camp David has been postponed because of anticipated bad weather conditions.

"Based on the possible bad weather conditions tomorrow, we will be having our Cabinet Meeting in the White House, and will be postponing the Cabinet trip to Camp David," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Camp David, the secluded presidential retreat located in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains, has long served as a venue for high-level meetings, strategic planning sessions and diplomatic gatherings involving US presidents and senior administration officials.