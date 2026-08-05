Reem Alsalem says case offers renewed hope for accountability over allegations of violence against women, girls

UN special rapporteur welcomes US proceedings to extradite Tate brothers to UK Reem Alsalem says case offers renewed hope for accountability over allegations of violence against women, girls

A UN special rapporteur on Wednesday welcomed ongoing legal proceedings in the US to extradite online influencers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate to the UK, calling the case an “important step” toward accountability over allegations of violence against women and girls.

“These recent proceedings offer renewed hope that justice may finally be achieved through effective international cooperation,” Reem Alsalem, the UN special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, said in a statement.

She said the Tate brothers should face justice, citing “the scale of the alleged offences” and their global influence in “promoting misogyny and harmful models of masculinity.”

Andrew and Tristan Tate, who hold British and US citizenship, were arrested in Miami on July 18 following a UK extradition request.

They remain in US custody while challenging their extradition to Britain, where they face 59 criminal charges, including rape, sexual assault, facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, assault, and offenses related to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

Separate criminal proceedings are also underway in Romania over allegations including human trafficking and the trafficking of minors.

Alsalem urged authorities in the US, the UK and Romania to ensure that the brothers face justice, adding that “no one should be above the law regardless of their status, influence or international reach.”

She also called for the judicial process to include those who allegedly “aided, abetted and profited” from the Tate brothers’ purported criminal enterprise involving the grooming, exploitation and abuse of women and girls, rather than focusing solely on their individual criminal responsibility.