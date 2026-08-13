Sides agree to pursue judicial reform, seek access to frozen assets for earthquake recovery following initial reconciliation talks, media reports

Venezuela's interim government, opposition complete 1st round of transition talks Sides agree to pursue judicial reform, seek access to frozen assets for earthquake recovery following initial reconciliation talks, media reports

Venezuela's interim government and opposition representatives have concluded a first round of transition talks aimed at advancing national reconciliation following the US removal of former leader Nicolas Maduro, media reports said Thursday.

In a joint statement issued after several days of negotiations, the two sides said they reached agreement on two key issues: reforming the judiciary and seeking access to frozen international assets to support recovery efforts following the twin earthquakes on June 24 that have claimed more than 6,300 lives, according to TRT World.

The parties agreed to "initiate a process that contributes to the transformation of the justice system," including reforms to the Organic Law governing Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ).

The statement also said they would work toward securing the release of Venezuela's international reserve assets held at the Bank of England to finance earthquake recovery efforts.

It called for the establishment of "mechanisms for transparency, traceability and auditing" to ensure the funds are used appropriately.

The interim government of President Delcy Rodriguez was represented by National Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodriguez, while the opposition delegation was led by Dinorah Figuera, head of the political bloc that won a majority in the 2015 parliament.

The joint statement did not mention the National Electoral Council, an institution the opposition has previously said it wants to reform.

Figuera said during the talks, "We are in this process to achieve a democratic and free Venezuela."

According to the report, many Venezuelans hope the transition process will pave the way for democratic elections.

The talks are led by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on behalf of the government and Figuera, who heads the opposition-linked Delegated Commission of the 2015 National Assembly.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is not participating and has rejected the process, arguing that it does not reflect the democratic mandate claimed by the opposition following Venezuela's disputed 2024 presidential election.