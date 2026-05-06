European lawmakers urge EU action, call aid flotilla interception in intl' waters 'act of piracy'

A group of 24 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) on Tuesday urged the EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to take decisive action over the interception of the Global Sumud aid flotilla in international waters, describing the incident as a possible "act of piracy."

In a letter addressed to Kallas, the lawmakers said the operation constituted a "flagrant violation" of the principle of freedom of navigation under international law.

"This assault, carried out in international waters, constitutes a flagrant violation of the principle of freedom of navigation and may be characterized as an act of piracy," they said.

They stressed that the seizure of the vessel and the detention of activists, including Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Avila, marked a serious escalation and could not be treated as an isolated case.

Lawmakers noted that Abu Keshek holds dual Spanish and Swedish citizenship, arguing that his detention directly engages the bloc's obligations under Article 23 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which guarantees consular protection for EU citizens abroad.

"This situation is the latest in a series of systematic violations of international law that the European Union can no longer ignore," they said.

They called on the EU to urgently verify the well-being of the detained activists and take concrete steps in response, warning that continued inaction risks undermining the bloc’s credibility as a defender of international law and fundamental rights.

The lawmakers also demanded the immediate suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, noting that under Article 2 the deal is legally conditioned on respect for human rights and democratic principles.

"Israel's persistent disregard for these values makes the continuation of this bilateral treaty legally and ethically untenable. The EU must stop providing a framework of normality to a state that operates with absolute impunity," they noted.

"Dear Mrs Kallas, silence and ‘deep concern’ are no longer sufficient; they have become a form of complicity," the lawmakers added.

The Global Sumud Flotilla’s Spring 2026 mission, aimed at breaking Israel’s blockade on the Gaza Strip and delivering humanitarian aid, was intercepted by Israeli forces late on April 29 off the coast of Crete.

Israeli forces intervened in international waters, attacking boats carrying activists around 600 nautical miles from Gaza and just a few miles from Greek territorial waters.

A total of 177 activists were detained and reportedly subjected to ill-treatment.

Reports said Avila and Abu Keshek, who were not released and were forcibly taken to Israel, were subjected to severe physical abuse and death threats during interrogation.