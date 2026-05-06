Russia defies EU 'dictates' to participate in Venice Biennale, ambassador says

Russia is present at the Venice Biennale "despite the dictates and pressure from the EU," and as a sign of its readiness to speak the language of culture and art and to engage in normal, mutually respectful, and equal dialogue, Russian Ambassador to Italy Alexey Paramonov said on Wednesday.

Commenting on the controversies around Russia's participation in the international exhibition, Paramonov said on Telegram that Moscow's presence at the Biennale only demonstrates Russia's willingness to continue communicating with Italy through the language of culture and art.

"It is a great pity that the leadership of Italy, as well as the directorate of the Venice Biennale, have become objects of unacceptable, crude dictates and pressure from the EU, whose faceless grey bureaucrats have been doing everything in recent years to lower the Iron Curtain on their side," he said.

Paramonov criticized attempts to prevent "any cultural, educational, and scientific exchanges between EU countries and Russia," noting that due to sanctions, Russia's full-scale performance in the Lagoon will only last four days and just as a preview, after which it will then be accessible to visitors only in video format.

"Russia was among the first to support the initiatives of Riccardo Selvatico, the mayor of Venice from 1890 to 1895, to establish the Venice Biennale, and built its own pavilion in the Giardini Gardens in 1914," he said.

He argued that "the majority of reasonable people in Italy do not share this approach and do not seek to break centuries-old cultural ties with Russia, one of the symbols of which is the Russian pavilion in the Lagoon."

"And they certainly will not agree with the absurd assertion that the presence of more than 50 young musicians, philosophers, and poets from Russia, as well as from Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Mali, Mexico, and the US participating in our project, is a blow to the unity of the West," he said.

The ambassador added, "Our presence at the Biennale only demonstrates Russia's readiness, like many other countries, to continue speaking with Italy not through coercion and dictates, but through the language of culture and art, to engage in normal, mutually respectful, and equal dialogue."

The European Commission had previously announced that the Biennale would be stripped of a 2 million euros ($2,36 million) grant because of Russia's participation.

The 61st Venice Biennale of Contemporary Art opens on May 6 for the press. The official opening to the public will take place on May 9.

The Russian Pavilion opened on May 5 with a series of invitation-only preview performances. While, the performances will be closed to the general public, from May 9, visitors will be able to view the project's documentation, including video materials.

On the morning of May 6, pro-Ukrainian activists attempted to disrupt the pavilion's operations when several dozen people set off smoke canisters in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, chanting anti-Russian slogans.

The demonstration however, did not affect the performances inside the pavilion. The official presentation of the Russian project "A Tree Rooted in the Sky," created by musicians, philosophers, and artists from different countries under the coordination of the Gnessin Russian Academy of Music, is scheduled for tonight.