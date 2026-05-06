Israeli minister receives birthday cake from wife decorated with ‘noose’ to celebrate law on execution of Palestinian prisoners

Ben-Gvir, wife ‘need a psychiatrist immediately,’ Arab Knesset member says Israeli minister receives birthday cake from wife decorated with ‘noose’ to celebrate law on execution of Palestinian prisoners

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and his wife “need a psychiatrist immediately,” Arab Knesset member Ahmad Tibi said Wednesday.

Tibi’s remarks came in response to Ben-Gvir receiving from his wife a birthday cake decorated with a “noose,” in celebration of a law on the execution of Palestinian prisoners advanced by the minister’s far-right Otzma Yehudit party.

“I must use my additional profession as a doctor, even though this case is not my specialty, this family urgently needs a psychiatrist immediately,” Tibi told Israel’s 103 FM radio.

“These two individuals (Ben-Gvir and his wife) are psychologically disturbed, but this psychological condition will find supporters in Israeli society,” he added.

“Usually, people wish for a better future and love with a birthday cake, but these people sanctify hatred and death. Therefore, this is in fact a psychological condition that requires urgent intervention,” Tibi said.

On Sunday, Ben-Gvir’s wife presented him with a cake decorated with a “noose” and the phrase “Congratulations to Minister Ben-Gvir… sometimes dreams come true,” marking his birthday and celebrating the law on executing Palestinian prisoners.

This law was passed by the Knesset in March, drawing sharp human rights and political criticism worldwide.

It stipulates execution by hanging for prisoners Israel claims carried out or planned attacks that resulted in Israeli deaths.

The law provides for executions to be carried out by prison guards appointed by the prison service, granting them anonymity and legal immunity.

It also allows issuing a death sentence without a request from the public prosecution and does not require unanimity, as it can be decided by a simple majority.

More than 9,600 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, including 350 children and 73 women, where they face torture, starvation and medical neglect, leading to the deaths of dozens, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights organizations.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul