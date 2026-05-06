Ceasefire declared by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy comes into effect Ceasefire began 2 days ahead of May 8-9 Victory Day truce announced by Russia

A ceasefire declared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took effect at midnight (2100GMT) in Ukraine.

The ceasefire began two days ahead of a May 8-9 Victory Day truce announced by Russia.

Zelenskyy on Monday declared a ceasefire with Russia “starting at 00:00 on the night of May 5-6” (Kyiv time), saying “human life is far more valuable than any anniversary celebration.”

His statement followed a Russian Defense Ministry announcement of a truce for May 8-9 “in honor of the celebration of the Soviet people’s victory in the Great Patriotic War.”

In a statement on Telegram, the ministry said Moscow would take “all necessary” measures to ensure security during the celebrations and threatened a "massive" retaliatory missile strike if they were disrupted.

However, Zelenskyy said no official request had been made to Ukraine regarding the “cessation of hostilities” announced by Moscow for Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said Tuesday that a ceasefire proposed by Kyiv reflects its “genuine desire for peace,” adding that Ukraine would continue the truce if Moscow reciprocates.

Zelenskyy's proposal, he continued, is not constrained by dates “for the sake of imposing ideological dogmas, but for the sake of preserving human life and restoring security.”