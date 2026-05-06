'While our physical presence in Peshawar is changing, the Administration’s policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast,' says State Department

US to close consulate in Peshawar, shift operations to Islamabad 'While our physical presence in Peshawar is changing, the Administration’s policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast,' says State Department

The US State Department announced Tuesday that it will begin a phased closure of the US Consulate General in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, citing the safety of personnel and the need for a more efficient use of resources.

The department said in a statement that diplomatic responsibilities for Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will be transferred to the US Embassy in Islamabad.

"This decision reflects our commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel and efficient resource management.

"While our physical presence in Peshawar is changing, the Administration’s policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast," it said.

US officials will continue outreach to local leaders and communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the department said, adding it will continue its diplomatic presence in Pakistan through existing missions in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore as part of broader efforts to sustain the US-Pakistan relationship.

