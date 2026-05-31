Explosion could be result of bolide or meteor entering atmosphere, says NBC10 meteorologist Pamela Gardner

Mystery explosion heard in US state of Massachusetts: Reports Explosion could be result of bolide or meteor entering atmosphere, says NBC10 meteorologist Pamela Gardner

A loud explosion was heard on Saturday across eastern parts of US state of Massachusetts, including the city of Boston, local media reported.

NBC10 meteorologist Pamela Gardner said on US social media company X that the explosion could be the result of a bolide or meteor entering the atmosphere.

“There’s a satellite lighting detection around Boston -but no lightning! No earthquakes on USGS either,” Gardner said.

Police and fire departments across the state said they had received numerous reports from concerned residents who heard a loud boom sound, according to NBC10.

The boom was audible in municipalities including Scituate, Winchester, Arlington, Cambridge, Concord, Lynnfield, and Boston.



“It was heard over the eastern part of the state. Unknown origin no reports of hazards at this time,” Watertown police said on US social media company Facebook

“The Boom: No reports of any damage or local incident as of yet. Earth Quake maybe,” Coventry, Rhode Island, police said.

Police in Cambridge said on Facebook that they were aware of reports and concerns over the loud boom heard, but added that “we are unaware of any specific issues or incidents originating in Cambridge.”

In Newbury, the fire department said on Facebook that their communication center had received a number of calls from concerned residents who report witnessing a significant geological-type activity.

"It's been described as a 'sonic-wave' or 'explosion' like sensation. We felt it here at the PD too and are unaware of any public safety concerns in Newbury or the surrounding communities at this time," the Facebook post read.

Needham police said on Facebook that "we have no information at this time and phone lines are being tied up with actual calls for service."