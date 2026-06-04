Maori leaders decry 'unrelenting assault' on rights as New Zealand tribunal probes treaty reforms Urgent inquiry examines proposed changes, with Maori leaders accusing government of eroding trust

Maori leaders accused New Zealand's government of carrying out an "unrelenting assault" on Indigenous rights as the Waitangi Tribunal opened an urgent inquiry into proposed changes to Treaty of Waitangi clauses across dozens of laws, Radio New Zealand reported Wednesday.

The inquiry is examining whether the proposed changes could weaken legal protections linked to the Treaty of Waitangi, a founding agreement signed in 1840 between Maori chiefs and the British Crown.

The hearing was told that Maori groups were largely excluded from consultations on plans to amend, standardize or repeal treaty-related clauses across 19 pieces of legislation.

"Since this coalition government was elected more than two years ago, we have watched the unrelenting assault on our rights and interests," leader Tukoroirangi Morgan told the tribunal.

"Our settlements are hinged around good faith, confidence and trust. All of that's been eroded," he added.

​​​​​​​Lead claimants described the reforms as evidence of a broader rollback of Maori rights, while warning that the proposed changes could affect areas including health, education, environmental management and child welfare.

Maori make up about 17% of New Zealand's population of 5.3 million people.

The Waitangi Tribunal, a permanent commission established to investigate alleged breaches of the treaty, is expected to issue a report after the inquiry concludes. ​​​​​​​