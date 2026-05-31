‘Someone should explain to the Pope that the Mayor of Chicago is useless, and that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon,’ says president

Trump says Chicago mayor ‘useless,’ Iran cannot have nuclear weapon ‘Someone should explain to the Pope that the Mayor of Chicago is useless, and that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon,’ says president

US President Donald Trump described Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson as “useless” on Saturday, stressing that Iran cannot possess a nuclear weapon.

“Someone should explain to the Pope that the Mayor of Chicago is useless, and that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

It came one day after Johnson posted photos of his meeting with Pope Leo XIV on US social media company X, where he said that “it was an honor to share time with a magnificent human.”

“Joining our Chicago faith community and His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, for a multi-faith prayer at the Vatican, yesterday, was one of the most awe-inspiring and humbling experiences of my life,” Johnson wrote Friday.