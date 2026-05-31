Public broadcaster says army erected bridges above Litani River, opened new routes for troop movements

Israeli military seeks deeper advance into Lebanon: Hebrew media Public broadcaster says army erected bridges above Litani River, opened new routes for troop movements

The Israeli military is seeking to expand its ground operations deeper into Lebanon and has erected bridges above the Litani River, according to Hebrew media reports published Saturday.

Public broadcaster KAN reported that the military is attempting to widen its activities in the Lebanese interior and has opened new routes to facilitate the movement of its forces.

It said the military attempted to cross the Litani River two months ago, but the operation was halted after troops encountered resistance and ambushes.

The Litani River is Lebanon’s longest river and a key geographic landmark in the south.

The report came one day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military had crossed the Litani River and advanced to what he described as “positions of control.”

A Lebanese military source told Anadolu on Saturday that Israeli forces had reached areas north of the Litani River, including the towns of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Shaqif Arnoun, approaching the outskirts of the city of Nabatieh.

Expanding military operations

KAN said the military’s latest moves indicate efforts to deepen and expand operations inside Lebanon amid continued hostilities despite a ceasefire agreement.

Since March 2, Israel has carried out a large-scale military campaign in Lebanon that has killed 3,371 people and injured 10,129, according to official Lebanese figures.

More than 1 million have been displaced by the conflict.

Ceasefire under strain

The developments come as Hezbollah has expanded attacks toward northern Israel in response to what it said are daily Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect April 17 and has been extended until early July.

Israeli forces have continued airstrikes, ground incursions and demolition operations in southern Lebanon, despite the truce.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul.