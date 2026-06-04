'Very confident' EU states can reach agreement on proposal, says interior minister

Germany aims to end automatic EU protection for military-age Ukrainian men 'Very confident' EU states can reach agreement on proposal, says interior minister

Germany said Thursday that it wants to make it more difficult for Ukrainian men of military age to enter the EU under existing temporary protection rules.

EU member states have taken differing positions on the issue.

“However, I am very confident that we can reach an agreement that moves in this direction, even if the details have not yet been fully worked out,” German Press Agency (dpa) cited Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt as saying on the sidelines of a meeting of EU interior ministers in Luxembourg.

Last year, Chancellor Friedrich Merz had already taken a clear position on the matter and called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to enforce stricter exit regulations for young men.

“I asked him to ensure that these young men remain in the country, because they are needed there and not in Germany,” Merz said.

-Ukrainian refugees do not need to apply for asylum in EU

War refugees from Ukraine are being admitted to the European Union under the so-called Mass Influx Directive, meaning their requests for protection are not reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

The EU mechanism is currently set to remain in effect until March 4, 2027.

According to dpa, two proposals are under discussion at the meeting of EU interior ministers: extending the current protection regime for all Ukrainian refugees in its existing form for another year, or extending it while excluding Ukrainian men between the ages of 23 and 60 from temporary protection.