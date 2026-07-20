Seoul urges short-term visitors to depart Middle East promptly 'unless they have compelling reasons to remain'

South Korea urges citizens to leave Middle East amid US-Iran hostilities Seoul urges short-term visitors to depart Middle East promptly 'unless they have compelling reasons to remain'

India advises citizens to exit Iran, exercise caution in Jordan



South Korea has asked its citizens to leave the Middle East amid escalating hostilities between the US and Iran.

The warning was issued by the Foreign Ministry after holding a meeting with officials from 17 diplomatic missions, including embassies in Iran and Israel, on Sunday to review safety measures for South Korean nationals and vessels in the region, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

"Given that most Middle Eastern countries have been under a Level 3 Travel Advisory, which recommends that travelers leave unless necessary, since March, short-term visitors are advised to depart promptly unless they have compelling reasons to remain," Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina said.

He also called for heightened vigilance to ensure the safety of Korean vessels operating in the Red Sea amid recent military tensions involving Yemen's Houthis and Saudi Arabia.

Separately, India advised its citizens to postpone all travel to Iran until the security situation improves.

A fresh advisory by the Indian Embassy in Iran asked citizens to “consider temporarily exiting Iran, using available flight options.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Jordan asked its nationals to exercise caution and follow the instructions of local authorities.

The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.